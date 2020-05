Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 18:40

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would grant local chambers of commerce eligibility for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which aims to provide financial relief to small businesses amid the pandemic...

