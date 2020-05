Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:26 Hits: 5

A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Thursday. It said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/sxDqDKiUIHU/