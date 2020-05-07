Articles

In tonight’s podcast, we delve into the latest in health policy news: What will states that purchased the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine do with their supplies of the increasingly discredited COVID-19 treatment option? And what should we expect from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate testimony next week? Also, Republican lawmakers reckon with oversight.

The post Coronavirus Special Report: What’s next for the surplus of hydroxychloroquine? appeared first on Roll Call.

https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-whats-next-for-the-surplus-of-hydroxychloroquine/