Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 22:52 Hits: 4

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) was on his list of potential running mates. “She is one of a group of close to a dozen really qualified and talented women who are, are on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/496717-biden-says-ex-house-impeachment-manager-val-demings-among-potential-vp