Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 00:30 Hits: 5

Top conservatives in the House are urging President Trump not to support additional funding for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill, arguing that many of the states seeking financial support were economically mismanaged...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/496735-house-gop-urge-trump-against-supporting-additional-funding-for-state-and-local