Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 01:41 Hits: 5

The mayor of Las Vegas who offered to reopen the city as a "control group" during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is facing a recall effort. Professional poker player Doug Polk is leading the ef...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496740-las-vegas-mayor-who-offered-to-reopen-city-as-control-group-facing