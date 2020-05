Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 03:07 Hits: 5

The Trump administration rejected guidelines proposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to take public health precautions to safely reopen the economy, according to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496744-reopening-guidelines-drafted-by-cdc-rejected-by-trump-administration