Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday introduced legislation that would create a loan forgiveness program for front-line health care workers. The Student Loan Forgiveness for Frontline Health Workers Act, which is co-signed by nine...

