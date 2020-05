Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 16:47 Hits: 1

A key House panel held a hearing Wednesday on the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic but had to do so without testimony from any members of the Trump administration. The absences of key figures in the battle against COVID-19 —...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/496382-faucis-absence-from-hearing-draws-bipartisan-rebuke-from-house-lawmakers