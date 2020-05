Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 18:03 Hits: 1

Bipartisan House lawmakers and health groups are pushing for the inclusion of enhanced mental health resources for health care workers in the next coronavirus aid package.Without specifying an amount, a group of 90 lawmakers called for the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/496415-lawmakers-push-for-mental-health-funding-for-providers-in-next-coronavirus-aid