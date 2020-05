Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday slammed President Trump for saying that he won't allow Anthony Fauci to testify before the House because he thinks the lower chamber is "a bunch of Trump haters," saying that it is "beneath the dignity of...

