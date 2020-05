Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:17 Hits: 3

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended the decision to prevent Anthony Fauci from appearing before a House panel and accused House Democrats of not acting “in good faith.”Questioned about the decision at an afternoon...

