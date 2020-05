Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 20:47 Hits: 2

"We have a lot of legacy programs out there right now. I could pick dozens out from all branches of the services. So that is where I would start,” the defense secretary says.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/r5aHmJXJJIo/