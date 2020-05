Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 01:52 Hits: 11

A Republican Ohio state representative cited his religious beliefs to explain why he would not wear a mask as recommended by Gov. Mike DeWine (R) to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus."This is not the e...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/496086-gop-ohio-state-lawmaker-refuses-to-wear-face-mask-because-faces-are-the