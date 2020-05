Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 16:32 Hits: 3

The Trump administration is projecting that the United States could see up to 3,000 deaths per day from the coronavirus by June 1, a person familiar with internal documents confirmed to The Hill on Monday.Data and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495971-trump-administration-projecting-3k-daily-coronavirus-deaths-by-june