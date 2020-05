Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 02:11 Hits: 8

Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who alleged that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 while she was working on his staff, said Saturday that she isn't ready yet to respond to Biden's denial of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495836-tara-reade-says-she-is-not-ready-to-respond-to-biden-denial