Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 15:37 Hits: 2

The Auschwitz Museum and Memorial condemned a protester who brought a sign featuring the Nazi slogan "Arbeit macht frei" to a rally against Illinois's stay-at-home orders.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495800-auschwitz-museum-condemns-nazi-slogan-at-re-open-illinois