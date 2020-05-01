Capitol physician releases safety guidelines for Senate's return

Articles

The Capitol’s attending physician released guidelines Friday for the Senate’s return next week, recommending but not requiring that staffers wear face coverings.

The Senate will be back in session Monday, even though Washington, D.C., has yet to hit its peak for coronavirus cases. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is insisting the Senate can function safely as long as the necessary precautions are followed.

“American workers in essential sectors are following expert advice and taking new precautions while they continue reporting for duty and performing irreplaceable work their country needs,” McConnell said in a statement. “Starting Monday, the Senate will do the same. There is critical business waiting for us.”

The Office of the Attending Physician’s guidelines recommend that offices limit the number of staffers that come to the Hill and suggest teleworking when possible. While the guidelines strongly encourage the use of face coverings, “individuals retain the option of not using a face cover” if they maintain a 6-foot distance.

The guidelines also tell staffers to stagger their visits to dining areas in the Capitol and to bring food from home or select grab-and-go options to avoid crowding. Additionally, offices are encouraged to maintain a regular cleaning schedule and employees are required to monitor their health.

The OAP guidance comes one day after Brian Monahan, the attending physician, said there would not be enough coronavirus tests to proactively test all 100 senators. Instead, only individuals who are ill will be tested, and test results could take two days or longer, a contrast to the White House, where anyone who meets with the president receives a rapid-results test.

While the Senate is coming back, the House decided to delay its return by one more week. And in a sign of concerns about safety on the Hill, the Senate's summer page session has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Senate Democrats are criticizing McConnell for bringing back the Senate and accusing him of endangering lives only to get executive and judicial nominees confirmed. Roughly half of senators are 65 and older, making them more prone to contracting the virus. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the oldest member of the Senate at the age of 86, asked McConnell this week to reconsider.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is calling on McConnell to hold oversight hearings immediately on the administration's handling of coronavirus-related legislation.

"It’s a positive step that Senate Republicans are following Senate Democrats’ calls and considering scheduling some oversight hearings in the coming weeks with key White House Coronavirus Task Force officials, Dr. [Deborah] Birx and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and Secretary [Steven] Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair [Jay] Powell," Schumer said. "But it’s shameful these hearings won’t happen until mid-May at the earliest."

But the GOP leader’s office shot back, highlighting that the Senate will next week hold a confirmation hearing for Brian Miller, the nominee for inspector general for pandemic recovery at the Treasury Department. In addition, McConnell’s office noted that several committees will hold coronavirus-related hearings.

Coronavirus, however, will not be the only agenda item for the Senate. The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to be director of National Intelligence and may also consider legislation to reauthorize expired provisions in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. While the Senate approved a temporary reauthorization in March, the House never took it up, allowing the provisions to remain lapsed.

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

