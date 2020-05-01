Fauci blocked from testifying about coronavirus response before House panel

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 23:10 Hits: 4

The White House has blocked Anthony Fauci, a key member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, from testifying before the House Appropriations Committee next week, House Democrats said today.

“The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response. We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” said Evan Hollander, a spokesperson for the House Appropriations Committee.

Instead, appropriators will hear from Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday. Additional witnesses could be announced.

The White House confirmed that Fauci will not appear.

"While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings," said spokesperson Judd Deere. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time. "

Fauci will likely testify before the Senate the week of May 11, a senior administration official told POLITICO.

Vice President Mike Pence’s office has taken a lead role in pushing out the coronavirus task force’s messaging and in managing the media bookings of government experts like task force coordinator Deborah Birx and Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.



