Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 18:52 Hits: 4

President Trump's job approval soared to 49 percent in a new Gallup poll released Thursday, making up a 6-point loss from a similar survey r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495695-trump-hits-49-percent-approval-rate-in-gallup-poll