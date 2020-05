Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 19:10 Hits: 4

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in her first formal briefing said Friday that she would never lie to the press."I will never lie to you. You have my word on that," McEnany said when asked by a reporter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495701-new-white-house-press-secretary-vows-never-to-lie-at-inaugural