Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 22:24 Hits: 4

Former Vice President Joe Biden sent a letter to the secretary of the Senate on Friday asking her to help locate a possible harassment complaint filed by Tara Reade, a former aide to the then-senator who claims he sexuall...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495753-biden-asks-secretary-of-senate-to-locate-tara-reade-complaint