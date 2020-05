Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 19:04 Hits: 1

The U.S. State Department argued in a paper released last week that fitting the low-yield nuclear warheads to submarine-launched ballistic missiles would help counter potential new threats from...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/u8yyLeyeAB8/