Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 18:18 Hits: 1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Wednesday ordered that all New York City subway cars be cleaned every night by Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers to ensure the safety of essential personnel during the c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495279-cuomo-orders-nyc-subway-trains-sanitized-every-night