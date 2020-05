Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she is satisfied with former Vice President Joe Biden's handling of a sexual assault allegation against him, saying that she hasn't seen evidence to support the accuser's claims.Pelosi, who...

