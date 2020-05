Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 15:33 Hits: 9

Members of the House Judiciary Committee are calling on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before the panel over concerns his deputies may have misled Congress in testimony about their use of third-party sellers data. In a letter sent to Bezos on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/495651-house-judiciary-committee-calls-on-bezos-to-testify-as-part-of-antitrust