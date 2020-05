Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 20:48 Hits: 3

Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro (Texas) and Deb Haaland (N.M.) led more than 30 of their colleagues in asking House leadership to broaden the definition of essential workers in the next relief package and guarantee them paid sick leave and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/495546-house-dems-push-to-include-primary-care-workers-in-coronavirus-relief-package