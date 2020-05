Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 14:26 Hits: 1

Teams of volunteers from the veteran-lead disaster response group are helping staff the overwhelmed Kayenta Health Center in the heart of Navajo Nation.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/8MgUGfit17A/