Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 14:12 Hits: 1

Second lady Karen Pence said Thursday that Vice President Pence had been unaware of the Mayo Clinic's policy requiring all visitors to wear a face covering until after he left the facility on Tuesday."As our medica...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/495430-karen-pence-says-vice-president-didnt-know-about-mayo-clinic-mask