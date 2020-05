Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 18:30 Hits: 4

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told a reporter that she doesn't "need a lecture or a speech" comparing the treatment of sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Washington...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/495502-pelosi-tells-reporter-she-doesnt-need-a-lecture-on-biden-kavanaugh-comparison