Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 18:31 Hits: 7

A sweeping survey of more than 22,000 voters in all 50 statesĀ found that most say their governor is doing a better job than President Trump in handling the coronavirus outbreak....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495504-governors-in-all-50-states-get-better-marks-than-trump-for-covid