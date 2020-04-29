CQ on Congress’ full interview with Sen. Chris Coons

Articles

In this CQ on Congress episode, Shawn Zeller speaks with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about why he believes senators should not reconvene in Washington next week amid the pandemic and the precarious nature of the food supply chain and hunger.

