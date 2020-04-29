The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Sen. Chris Coons

In this episode, Shawn Zeller speaks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about why he believes senators should not reconvene in Washington next week amid the pandemic, the precarious nature of the food supply chain and hunger. We also take a look at the impact of COVID-19 on rural communities.

