Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 21:38 Hits: 4

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) warned against reopening Florida’s beaches and golf courses during the coronavirus pandemic, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was not giving “clear direction” as localities and cities determine when to reopen.“I think our...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/495351-shalala-dangerous-for-florida-to-open-beaches-golf-courses