Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 19:07 Hits: 1

Florida officials have reportedly withheld medical examiners' data on coronavirus deaths in the state for over a week, with the policy changing shortly after the Tampa Bay Times reported that the medical examiners were co...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495295-florida-ordered-coroners-to-stop-releasing-coronavirus-death-data-report