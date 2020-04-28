Coronavirus Special Report: Will there be more direct payments to Americans?

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 21:46 Hits: 1

In tonight’s episode, we explore whether the federal government will issue more direct payments to Americans. We also talk about how Congress will get back to work and the impact of technology on health policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

