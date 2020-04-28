The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Will there be more direct payments to Americans?

In tonight’s episode, we explore whether the federal government will issue more direct payments to Americans. We also talk about how Congress will get back to work and the impact of technology on health policy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Will there be more direct payments to Americans? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-will-there-be-more-direct-payments-to-americans/

