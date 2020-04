Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 20:42 Hits: 1

Officials announced on Tuesday that they are extending restrictions on public access to the Capitol until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic. Paul Irving, the House sergeant-at-arms, and his Senate counterpart, Michael Stenger,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/495102-us-capitol-extends-visitor-restrictions-until-mid-may