Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 21:37 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday mocked comments by President Trump, who had earlier in the day ridiculed her for showing off a freezer packed with ice cream during a recent television appearance.“He makes a big fuss about my having...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/495118-pelosi-mocks-trump-ice-cream-in-my-freezer-better-than-lysol-in-your-lungs