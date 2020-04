Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 03:15 Hits: 3

New documents from the FBI made public Tuesday showed that Roger Stone, a longtime GOP operative and associate of President Trump, was in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.The new trove of documents hig...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/495181-fbi-releases-documents-showing-roger-stone-julian-assange