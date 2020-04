Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 18:01 Hits: 2

Though the Pentagon is hunting for billions of dollars in a future package to combat the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the next massive relief bill will be swamped in a partisan fight.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/4V_a7TI-CRQ/