Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

The New York Times on Tuesday said it would not retract or apologize for columns critical of Fox News host Sean Hannity's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic after Hannity's attorney threatened legal action ag...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/495018-ny-times-responds-to-hannity-demand-for-retraction-apology-our-answer-is-no