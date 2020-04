Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 19:48 Hits: 10

Officials say two men in Georgia who have suffered from psychiatric problems ingested household chemicals in an effort to protect themselves against COVID-19, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/495089-two-men-in-georgia-drank-disinfectants-in-efforts-to-prevent-covid-19