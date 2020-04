Articles

Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Top members on the conservative Republican Study Committee (RSC) say future spending measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic should be offset with spending cuts to control the deficit.In a letter sent to the top four leaders in both chambers...

