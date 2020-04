Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

House leaders on Tuesday reversed course on plans to bring the chamber back into session next week amid fears about whether it is safe to return to the Capitol during the coronavirus pandemic.Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the change...

