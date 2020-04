Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 17:28 Hits: 2

Federal appellate judges grilled the Trump administration on Tuesday in its dispute with the House over former White House counsel Don McGahn's refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena for his testimony.In perhaps the most high-profile court...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/495058-appeals-court-grills-trump-administration-over-mcgahn-case