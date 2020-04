Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 17:36 Hits: 4

Some states that are reopening parts of their economies have warned employees that they'll lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to go back to work for their employers, even if they're worried about contracting...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/495050-states-telling-workers-theyll-lose-unemployment-benefits-if-they-refuse