Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 21:24 Hits: 2

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday scolded the thousands of people in his state who packed beaches in Orange County this past weekend despite social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, "Th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/494912-newsom-warns-coronavirus-doesnt-take-the-weekends-off-after-massive