Democrats to plow ahead with proxy voting over GOP resistance

Published on Monday, 27 April 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday vowed to move ahead with plans to allow proxy voting during the coronavirus pandemic, with or without support from Republicans.

The House could vote as soon as next week on a major — though temporary — change in the chamber's rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely for colleagues who can’t travel to Washington amid the outbreak. Pelosi and Hoyer announced the plans on a caucuswide call on Monday, though they did not commit to a specific timeline, according to multiple people on the call.

During the call, Pelosi asked members to text her if they supported proxy voting. The result of the informal survery, Pelosi said, was 20 to 1 in favor.

Republicans were upset by the Democratic leaders’ announcement, complaining they heard about it on Twitter.

The move marks another reversal on the issue by Pelosi and top Democrats, who abruptly scrapped plans last week to alter the rules after Republicans balked. Party leaders instead created a task force led by Hoyer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to come up with changes that both parties could approve.

But six days later, Pelosi and Hoyer say they now intend to muscle through the changes on the floor with mostly, if not all, Democratic votes. House GOP leaders have signaled they are opposed to the Democrats’ current plans for proxy voting, with many Republicans arguing that lawmakers should be working in person.

Health experts, including the House's attending physician, however, have warned that there will need to be major operational changes to protect members and staff from further spreading the virus.

Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly pressed Pelosi and Hoyer for some kind of remote voting to allow the institution to function even as members work from home to deal with outbreaks in their districts. Lawmakers have sought ways to conduct business remotely, including votes, debate and hearings.

Many Democrats, particularly freshmen facing challenging reelection bids, had raised concerns that Congress was seen as too slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis, even as lawmakers approved four massive packages, amounting to nearly $3 trillion, in less than two months.

Republicans ripped Democrats' decision to move forward on a partisan basis.

“It’s clear that Democrats have no idea how to run the House during this critical time," said Mark Bednar, a McCarthy spokesman. "Worse still, Democrats are now willing to sacrifice over 200 years of precedent to atone for their lack of planning and leadership."

Meanwhile, even as Democratic leaders took steps to allow more remote participation, they also announced Monday that the House would return in regular session on Monday, May 4. That timeline drew complaints from several members on the call, who worried that bringing hundreds of lawmakers back to Washington — defying the city’s own health guidance — could risk further spreading the virus.



