The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coronavirus Special Report: Questions surround distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

We’re zooming in on health care policy tonight, including the White House’s plan to increase testing through mega-pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS and exploring what happens if a vaccine is developed by another country first.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Questions surround distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-how-would-the-world-distribute-a-covid-19-vaccine/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version