Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 23:25 Hits: 4

The White House started Monday with a coronavirus task force briefing on the schedule. It was canceled a few hours later, and a bit after that, the White House announced the president would hold a news conference in the R...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494943-trumps-press-conference-feels-a-lot-like-coronavirus-task-force